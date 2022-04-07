David Pastrnak ‘Definitely Out’ As Bruce Cassidy Provides Bruins Injury Update

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were shorthanded in Tuesday’s loss, and that will continue Friday night.

Both David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm left games this week with injuries. Neither practiced Thursday in Tampa Bay, and head coach Bruce Cassidy provided updates on both Pastrnak and Lindholm.

“Pasta will be out (Friday),” Cassidy told reporters, per team-provided audio. “Lindholm, they weren’t sure. They were hoping to get him on the ice (Thursday) but it didn’t work out that way. I know he did off-ice (workouts). I won’t rule him out yet but Pasta’s definitely out.”

There is reason for the Bruins to be optimistic about Pastrnak returning to the ice sooner rather than later.

“I don’t think he’s (out) a while. We listed him as day-to-day. He’s still on the trip,” Cassidy said. “I think if it was anything long-term, he would have went home by now. Will he be ready Sunday? I guess when we get on the ice Saturday, if he’s out there we’ll be able to give you a better idea then. But, that’s where he’s at now.”

Cassidy also noted that Trent Frederic is “feeling good” and will return to the lineup Friday.

The Bruins are in good position to make the playoffs, and it would take a drastic downward spiral for that not to happen. Still, they certainly will want to make sure they have the healthiest roster possible before embarking on a Stanley Cup run.