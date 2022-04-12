Trevor Story ‘Likely’ Won’t Return For Wednesday’s Red Sox-Tigers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story likely will not take the field at Comerica Park after all.

The second baseman has been sidelined since Sunday due to food poisoning, and his illness has continued to persist. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday following Boston’s win over the Detroit Tigers that Story is “likely” to remain out for Wednesday’s series finale.

Story did not initially travel with the team to Detroit but arrived Tuesday, though he did not play. Jonathan Araúz has been filling in at second base in the interim.

Wednesday’s game closes the season-opening road trip for the Red Sox, who return to Boston for a series against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. That set begins Friday, so Story and the rest of the team will have an off day in between.

Perhaps that will allow the newcomer to recuperate in time to greet the Fenway Faithful this weekend.