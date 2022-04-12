Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bats Spring To Life In Comeback Win Over Tigers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox looked a little more like themselves against the Detroit Tigers.

The Sox came back from three runs to down to beat the Tigers 5-3 on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

The Red Sox improve to 2-3, while the Tigers fall to 2-3.

You can review the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Apparently there’s life in those bats.

Tigers starting pitcher Tyler Alexander allowed only one Red Sox batter to reach base in his first five innings of work, and it was shaping up to be another long outing for Boston batters.

However, the Red Sox sprung to life in the top of the sixth inning, which they started down 3-0. Kevin Plawecki, Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers each hit safely, helping the Red Sox cut the lead to 3-2. J.D. Martinez then knocked home Devers with this timely double.