Patriots Draft Rumors: Pats Working Out Another Mac Jones Teammate

One day after hosting one of Mac Jones’ collegiate pass-catchers for a pre-draft visit, the New England Patriots reportedly are working out another.

Alabama slot receiver Slade Bolden has a workout scheduled with the Patriots on Wednesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday.

Bolden, who also met with New England representatives at the NFL Scouting Combine, has long been viewed as an obvious Patriots target.

In addition to being college roommates and close friends with Jones, the Patriots’ current starting quarterback, Bolden told reporters at the combine that he modeled his game after Julian Edelman and often would talk with Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien (who previously held the same role in New England) about Wes Welker.

Bolden never posted eye-popping numbers in Alabama’s loaded offense (42 catches, 408 yards, three touchdowns in 2021) but was a favorite of head coach Nick Saban.