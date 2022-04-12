Trevor Story Reveals Illness That Derails First Week Of Red Sox Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story hoped to start his new baseball adventure with a bang, but faulty cuisine seemingly has prevented him from doing so.

The Red Sox second baseman revealed Tuesday a bout of food poisoning is the illness that has sidelined him for two-plus games this week, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.

Story, who joined the Red Sox last month as their marquee free agency signing, first was absent from Sunday’s win over the New York Yankees. Prior to the game, Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters Story had been suffering from “one of those 24-hour flus.” Symptoms persisted into Monday, and Story was unable to travel to Detroit with the team and thus missed that evening’s series opener against the Tigers.

Story arrived in Detroit by Tuesday morning and was in the Red Sox clubhouse at Comerica Park, according to McWilliams. However, he’s absent from the starting lineup, and Jonathan Araúz will continue to replace him at second base.

Cora hopes Story will recover in time to play Wednesday in the Red Sox-Tigers series finale. Time will tell whether that happens.