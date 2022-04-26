Why Red Sox Pulled Nathan Eovaldi After 72 Pitches Vs. Blue Jays

For the first time all season on Monday night, a Boston Red Sox starting pitcher made his way into the seventh inning.
Nathan Eovaldi completed that frame and had only thrown 72 pitches to that point over the course of a terrific outing. But Eovaldi didn’t get the chance to go back on the mound for the eighth inning.
Instead, the Red Sox turned things over to their bullpen — first with Matt Strahm and then Tyler Danish — and the Blue Jays struck for four runs courtesy of a Bo Bichette grand slam en route to a 6-2 win at the Rogers Center.
Following the contest, acting manager Will Venable explained why he decided to put an end to Eovaldi’s night and bring in Strahm to start the bottom of the eighth.
“The way we were looking at it is we weren’t going to have (Eovaldi) face the top of the order again,? Venable said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “? We kind of highlighted that spot (for Strahm) going in. Nate gave us everything we needed tonight and regardless of pitch count, it was just a really good spot for Strahm there.”
Eovaldi impressed in the loss for Boston as he allowed just two runs against one of the best offenses in baseball, scattered five hits and struck out five. Eovaldi also showcased exceptional control, walking none and throwing 56 of his 72 pitches for strikes.
Eovaldi said he respected Venable’s decision and that he didn’t have a problem handing the ball off to a bullpen that has been lights out on numerous occasions during the early part of the season.
“I felt great,” Eovaldi said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I had a hard time finding the pitch counts (in the stadium). I wasn’t really aware of the pitch count or where I was. I knew I was in the seventh inning and anytime as a starter you can get to the seventh inning, you’re going to rely on the bullpen guys. You trust that they’re going to be able to get it done.”
With Strahm brought on to face the bottom-third of the Toronto lineup, he let two of the first three batters he faced reach base. Venable then elected to go with Danish, but it didn’t work out with Bichette depositing a pitch over the wall in right field for the go-ahead runs.
“We weren’t going to go to (Hansel) Robles without the lead,” Venable said. “We’re looking to get a groundball in that spot and Danish has got a great sinker. Just left it over the plate, but we’re looking to get a ball on the ground there. Danish was the guy for that.”
The Red Sox will attempt to bounce back in the second game of a four-game set with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET and you can watch coverage of the game on NESN.