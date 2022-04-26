Why Red Sox Pulled Nathan Eovaldi After 72 Pitches Vs. Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time all season on Monday night, a Boston Red Sox starting pitcher made his way into the seventh inning.

Nathan Eovaldi completed that frame and had only thrown 72 pitches to that point over the course of a terrific outing. But Eovaldi didn’t get the chance to go back on the mound for the eighth inning.

Instead, the Red Sox turned things over to their bullpen — first with Matt Strahm and then Tyler Danish — and the Blue Jays struck for four runs courtesy of a Bo Bichette grand slam en route to a 6-2 win at the Rogers Center.

Following the contest, acting manager Will Venable explained why he decided to put an end to Eovaldi’s night and bring in Strahm to start the bottom of the eighth.

“The way we were looking at it is we weren’t going to have (Eovaldi) face the top of the order again,? Venable said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “? We kind of highlighted that spot (for Strahm) going in. Nate gave us everything we needed tonight and regardless of pitch count, it was just a really good spot for Strahm there.”

Eovaldi impressed in the loss for Boston as he allowed just two runs against one of the best offenses in baseball, scattered five hits and struck out five. Eovaldi also showcased exceptional control, walking none and throwing 56 of his 72 pitches for strikes.

Eovaldi said he respected Venable’s decision and that he didn’t have a problem handing the ball off to a bullpen that has been lights out on numerous occasions during the early part of the season.