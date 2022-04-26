Red Sox Notes: Boston Offense Feeling Snake Bitten In Loss To Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

With the solid contact, the Boston Red Sox made at times Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, it felt like the Sox were about to break out of their early-season offensive funk.

But squaring up the baseball didn’t produce the intended results for the Red Sox as their offensive woes continued in a 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays at the Rogers Center.

Boston, who had seven hits in the defeat, failed to score more than four runs for the eighth straight game and hasn’t crossed that threshold in 13 of their 17 contests this year. Despite the continued lack of production from the Red Sox, outfielder Alex Verdugo feels the offense is close to turning a corner.

“We’re just kind of running into some tough luck,” Verdugo said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We’re hitting the ball hard, it’s going right at people and it seems like there’s really no holes at the moment.”

Verdugo added: “We’re scuffling at the moment, but like I said, I feel like a lot of us are putting up good at-bats, hitting the ball hard, but we’re kind of chasing results right now.”

Verdugo won’t get any argument from Red Sox bench coach Will Venable, who is still filling in for Alex Cora. Venable liked what he saw from Boston’s offense, which has only scored in two out of the last 18 innings, as the Red Sox manufactured two runs in the top of the eighth off of an RBI single from Kiké Hernández and a sacrifice fly from Verdugo.

“You go back and look at that game tonight, it was a lot of good stuff,” Venable said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We hit the ball hard all over the place. We did a great job laying off some breaking balls. We talked about getting opposing pitchers in the zone, we did that tonight and we didn’t miss pitches. We just him them at guys, they made good plays and just sometimes that’s how it goes.”