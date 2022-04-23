Will Celtics Fans Take Over Nets Arena For Game 3? Ticket Prices Hint At Flood

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics might feel the wind at their backs Saturday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

But that won’t be a breeze. Instead, it might be the collective force of thousands of Celtics fans generate by supporting the team behind enemy lines.

FOX Sports’ Nick Wright predicted Boston fans might attend Game 3 of the Celtics-Nets first-round NBA playoff series in droves. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Brooklyn at Barclays Center, and Wright’s analysis of the secondary market for ticket sales suggests Celtics fans intend to head south and announce their collective presence in the Nets arena.

“I’ve been buying aftermarket tickets to Nets games at Barclays for 2 years now,” Wright wrote Saturday in a tweet. “There’s NEVER been a game priced like today’s. Nearly 60% more than any of the Bucks games last year.

“Either the Nets finally found fans ? OR Barclays is about to (be) flooded with Celtics fans tonight.”

If Wright is correct, Celtics fans undoubtedly will boost Boston’s prospects of winning the game extending its series lead over the Nets to 3-0.