Astros Manager Dusty Baker Makes MLB History Vs. Mariners With Win No. 2,000

Dusty Baker put his name in the Major League Baseball history books Tuesday night.

The 72-year-old became just the 12th manager, and first Black manager, in the big leagues to win 2,000 games when the Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park.

“I couldn’t have done this by myself because you’re only as good as your players,” Baker told reporters after the game, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. “I couldn’t have done it without the cast we have in the clubhouse. I supported them big time. They supported me.

“We’re a unit, and this is probably the most together team I’ve been on, especially in a short period of time like this, to see them come together. I think of my mom and dad and brothers and sisters, and most of all I thank God for giving me the opportunity.”

Baker came out of retirement in 2020 to manage the Astros after Houston fired then-manager AJ Hinch in the wake of the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Baker helped lead the ‘Stros to the World Series in 2021, but Houston ultimately lost to the Atlanta Braves.

Astros players had a champagne toast for Baker after the game to celebrate the milestone.

The Astros are 1.5 games back of the Los Angeles Angels for first place in the American League West and are a strong contender to win the World Series this fall. With Baker on a one-year contract, he probably wouldn’t mind ending the season as a champion and adding another bullet point to his impressive résumé.