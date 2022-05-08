Brad Marchand Has Five-Point Performance As Bruins Defeat Hurricanes

by

Brad Marchand took over to help the Boston Bruins tie the series.

Boston defeated the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 5-2 Sunday afternoon to tie the series at two apiece, guaranteeing another game at TD Garden in Game 6.

Marchand was spectacular in the victory, recording two goals and three assists to help bring the Bruins back and make it a best-of-three series the rest of the way.

For more on the left winger’s day, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More NHL:

What Bruins’ Brad Marchand Said To Tony DeAngelo In Heated Exchange
Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck and manager Alex Cora
Previous Article

Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Making Personal ‘Adjustment’ Amid Skid
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal
Next Article

Bruce Cassidy Talks Charlie McAvoy Absence As Bruins Star In COVID Protocol

Picked For You

Related