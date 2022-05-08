Brad Marchand Has Five-Point Performance As Bruins Defeat Hurricanes

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand took over to help the Boston Bruins tie the series.

Boston defeated the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 5-2 Sunday afternoon to tie the series at two apiece, guaranteeing another game at TD Garden in Game 6.

Marchand was spectacular in the victory, recording two goals and three assists to help bring the Bruins back and make it a best-of-three series the rest of the way.

