Celtics Need More Consistent Jayson Tatum After Poor Game 3 Vs. Heat

Jayson Tatum has proven he’s teetering on the level of NBA superstardom.

The Boston Celtics wing put together a signature performance in a must-win Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. He then dished out eight assists the next time on the floor to lift Boston to the conference finals. Those performances showcased Tatum at his best as both a shot-maker and playmaker.

But the highlights this postseason have come with some lowlights, too. Tatum, who certainly has impacted winning more than losing during the 2022 playoffs, has struggled with consistency as depicted Saturday when the Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. Tatum finished with 10 points on 21% from the field (3-for-14) in nearly 41 minutes. It also marked Tatum’s fourth game this postseason where he had six or more turnovers. Boston is .500 in those four games.

The Celtics’ tandem of Jaylen Brown and Tatum combined for 13 of the team’s 24 turnovers. The Heat scored 33 points off those giveaways (19 steals!) in a 109-103 victory at TD Garden. It was easy to see that’s where the game was decided, along with a brutal first quarter.

Tatum did not score a basket in the second half either, and that was without Miami having lockdown defender Jimmy Butler. Instead, Heat forward P.J. Tucker held Tatum scoreless on 37 possessions with Max Strus holding Tatum to a mere 1-for-5 shooting on 11 possessions, according to Barstool Sports’ Dan Greenberg.

Tatum called his performance “unacceptable.”

“I have to play better,” Tatum said after the loss. “I feel like I left the guys hanging tonight and that’s on me. I acknowledge that; that was a tough one.”