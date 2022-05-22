Jayson Tatum Gives Update On Shoulder Injury Suffered In Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — In the fourth quarter of Game 3, Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffered a shoulder injury and briefly left the game. Tatum emerged from the locker room minutes later and finished the contest.

Boston had a late rally going in the fourth quarter, but the Heat hung on to their lead and won Game 3, taking a 2-1 lead in a best-of-seven. Tatum gave an update on his injury postgame.

“My neck got caught in a weird position,” Tatum said. “Obviously, I went down. I felt some pain and discomfort in my neck and down my arm. Went and got it checked on. I started to gain some feeling back, got it checked by the doctors and decided to give it a go.”

Tatum was asked if he had been dealing with any previous nagging injuries before Game 3, and implied that he was feeling fine physically.

The Celtics star only scored 10 points on 3-for-14 shooting Saturday. The Celtics will get another chance to protect homecourt in the Eastern Conference finals on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET