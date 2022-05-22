White Sox Scratch Tim Anderson After Melee vs. Yankees by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago White Sox made a curious lineup adjustment ahead of Sunday’s matinee against the New York Yankees. The Chi Sox scratched Tim Anderson from the batting order a day after the dust-up involving Josh Donaldson referring to Anderson as “Jackie.”

The move could have been made to save Anderson for the second half of Sunday’s doubleheader as the teams look to make up Friday night’s postponement.

The White Sox took Anderson out of his usual leadoff spot, replacing him with Yoan Moncada, precipitating defensive re-alignments. Leury Garcia takes over shortstop duties, with Josh Harrison moving from third to second. Moncada steps into the hot corner for his first start since Thursday.

This season, Chicago has struggled with consistency, currently occupying second in the AL Central with a 19-20 record.

