Celtics Put Together Historic First Half In Game 2 Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics made some history with their dominant first half in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Thursday night at FTX Arena.

The Celtics torched the Heat from long range over the first two quarters and took a massive 70-45 lead into halftime, which is Boston’s largest playoff lead on the road at the break in franchise history, according to multiple reports.

The Celtics have their largest road playoff lead in franchise history at the half!



Here's all the C's 3PT ?? pic.twitter.com/3MYoPx8fK0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 20, 2022

The Celtics trailed, 18-8, less than five minutes into the first quarter, but then caught fire from beyond the arc to go on a commanding 39-10 run and open up a sizeable lead.

Boston shot a remarkable 12-for-19 (63.2%) from 3-point range in the first half, led by three triples each from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Even with the Celtics undermanned, it has drummed up quite the response so far after losing Game 1.