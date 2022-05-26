Celtics Sending Crystal Clear Message With NBA Finals Just One Win Away

This was apparent when the Celtics swept Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1. It was evident when Boston overcame a 3-2 series deficit against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in Round 2. And it’s obvious with the Green returning to TD Garden for Game 6 against the Heat on Friday night.

“Don’t look past them,” Tatum said of the Celtics’ mindset after pushing the Heat to the brink of elimination. “Don’t believe what you guys say on TV — that we’re going to the championship — because this is far from over.

“We talked about it. We just went into Milwaukee and won a very big Game 6. So, we know that it’s possible. We came with the mindset (in Game 5) that it was a must-win game, that we need to carry that over, go into Friday like we’re down 3-2.”

This isn’t to say the Celtics took for granted their recent trips to the Eastern Conference finals, of which there were three in five seasons before the 2021-22 campaign. And we can’t exactly make apples-to-apples comparisons given some of the turnover in that span, most notably at the head-coaching spot, where Ime Udoka is in his first season after replacing Brad Stevens.

Still, it’s hard not to notice the Celtics’ general disposition with an NBA Finals berth at their fingertips. It’s far different, for the better, than previous years. Boston finally might get over the hump, yet the team isn’t allowing itself to get caught up in that reality until the mission actually is accomplished.

“Nothing changes,” Udoka said of his message as the Celtics return to Boston with a chance to close out the Heat. “We had to come out with the right mentality after a win, and we did that (in Game 5). We wanted to do the same, close it out at home. Know the urgency of not coming back here (to Miami).

“For our guys, it’s just one more step, continue to grind it out. Like I said, we wear teams out defensively and make it extra hard on them mentally and physically. If we do that, we put ourselves in good shape. Not just give up those 39-point quarters or turnovers that give teams hope and life. We know what we’re all about.”

Let’s be clear, the Celtics are cognizant of the opportunity in front of them. They’re perhaps just better equipped nowadays to handle the pressure associated with being in that position.