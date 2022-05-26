NBA Odds: Celtics Open As Huge Favorites Over Heat In Game 6 Boston opens as 8.5 point favorites in Game 6 by Keagan Stiefel 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics took a commanding 3-2 series lead over the Miami Heat on Wednesday with a 93-80 victory at FTX Arena. And now, they are favored to close the series out in Game 6 and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Celtics are 8.5 point favorites over the Heat for Friday’s Game 6 matchup, the largest opening spread of any game this series.

Boston has -400 odds to win the game outright, meaning a $100 bet would pay out just $125 total, while a $100 bet on Miami would pay out $420 total with their +320 odds.

The Celtics entered this series with -160 odds to advance to the NBA Finals.

Both teams have struggled with injuries throughout the series, as Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Tyler Herro all having missed time for their respective teams. With news filtering out every day regarding injuries, the odds could see some significant change before tip off on Friday.

Tip off for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and Heat is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden.