Colin Kaepernick Rumors: How Quarterback Fared In Raiders Workout

Colin Kaepernick is one step closer to an NFL return.

The free agent quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday and acquitted himself well, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported Thursday that Kaepernick’s workout “went well and he impressed” Raiders evaluators — a group that includes former New England Patriots personnel chief Dave Ziegler and former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“The door is open…” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

Kaepernick, 34, has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. He started 11 games in his final season with the San Francisco 49ers, completing 59.2% of his passes for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions while adding an additional 468 rushing yards and two scores.

The Raiders currently have four quarterbacks under contract, including ex-Patriot Jarrett Stidham, whom they acquired in a post-draft trade. Longtime starter Derek Carr, Nick Mullens and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers round out Las Vegas’ depth chart ahead of McDaniels first season as Raiders head coach.