Colin Kaepernick Rumors: How Quarterback Fared In Raiders Workout

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016

by

Colin Kaepernick is one step closer to an NFL return.

The free agent quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday and acquitted himself well, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported Thursday that Kaepernick’s workout “went well and he impressed” Raiders evaluators — a group that includes former New England Patriots personnel chief Dave Ziegler and former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“The door is open…” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

Kaepernick, 34, has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. He started 11 games in his final season with the San Francisco 49ers, completing 59.2% of his passes for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions while adding an additional 468 rushing yards and two scores.

The Raiders currently have four quarterbacks under contract, including ex-Patriot Jarrett Stidham, whom they acquired in a post-draft trade. Longtime starter Derek Carr, Nick Mullens and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers round out Las Vegas’ depth chart ahead of McDaniels first season as Raiders head coach.

More:

NFL Writer Wasn’t Crazy About This Offseason Move By Patriots
Boston Celtics forward Al Horford and Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler
Previous Article

Stephen A. Smith Uses Analogy To Sum Up Heat’s Game 5 Loss To Celtics
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, forward Jayson Tatum
Next Article

Celtics Sending Crystal Clear Message With NBA Finals Just One Win Away

Picked For You

Related