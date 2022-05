NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy made his return in Game 5 after a one-game absence.

The Boston Bruins will look to keep their season alive Thursday night after falling in Game 5 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

After missing Game 4 due to COVID-19 protocols, McAvoy led the way for Bruins defensemen in the loss.

For more on McAvoy’s night, check out the “Bruins Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.