Chase Winovich Throws Subtle Shot At Patriots When Asked About Browns

NESN Logo Sign In

Chase Winovich was among the more open and talkative Patriots players during his time in New England, but he clearly has even more to say.

He’s looking forward to doing just that with the Browns.

Winovich, who the Patriots traded to Cleveland earlier this offseason, recently was asked about playing alongside star pass-rusher Myles Garrett. His answer included a subtle shot at his former team.

“Yeah, I’ve definitely thought a lot about it,” Winovich told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “These are things that I’m kind of trained as a Patriot to not speak about but, yeah, I’ve thought a lot about what we could do together on the football field.”

Winovich also gave his thoughts on getting a fresh start following a disappointing run in New England.

“In life, we’re very quick to assign things as good or bad, success or failure, this or that,” the 2019 third-round pick said. “But I think ultimately that removes any possibility, and the possibility is that it could be the best thing to ever happen to me.”

Winovich added: “I’m just very thankful that the Cleveland Browns believe in me, and I certainly have been putting in the work and effort to make sure that I?m prepared come season. I’m just really fired up to be here.”