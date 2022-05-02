Eight Takeaways From Patriots’ 2022 Draft As Page Turns To OTAs

OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga: 24

WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor: 22

CB Marcus Jones, Houston: 23

CB Jack Jones, Arizona State: 24

RB Pierre Strong, South Dakota State: 23

QB Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky: 23

RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina: 21

DL Sam Roberts, Northwest Missouri State: 24

OL Chasen Hines, LSU: 22

OL Andrew Stueber, Michigan: 23

That’s three 24-year-olds and four 23-year-olds. Just two of the 10 started fewer than 22 games in college, and five started 33 or more, including Strange with 44 and Zappe with 50.

With the NCAA granting players an extra year of availability due to the pandemic, this year’s draft featured a larger overall pool of older prospects, and the Patriots traditionally have targeted players with multiple years of college starting experience.

In theory, these players should be ready to contribute sooner than their younger, less experienced counterparts. But the Patriots will need them to, since waiting several years for a 24-year-old to develop isn’t a viable option.

5. No, it wasn’t surprising to see the Patriots draft a quarterback, even with Mac Jones entering just his second pro season. That’s been their M.O. throughout Bill Belichick’s tenure, even when Tom Brady was an emerging superstar. But was Round 4 too early to do so when they had more pressing needs at other positions?

6. After zeroing in on prospects from name-brand programs in their blockbuster 2021 draft — when their top five selections were from Alabama, Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma and Michigan — the Patriots cast a much wider net this year.

They drafted three players from outside of the FBS (Strange, Strong and Roberts) for the first time in the Belichick era, plus two more from non-Power Five schools (Marcus Jones and Zappe). There was no Bama, no Georgia, and no one from the SEC or Big Ten until Round 6 (they grabbed Harris, Hines and Stueber late on Day 3).

“We’ve got to cover every school and be on top of wherever there’s a player,” Groh said. “We’re going to go find them and we’re going to get to know them, and we’ve got to see how they would fit into our program and then what skills they have. It’s not just the Alabamas and LSUs. We’re happy to have a player from LSU and Arizona State and some of these big-name programs, but it ultimately comes down to the kid and the skill set and how they’re going to fit in, into our culture and into our scheme.”

7. Don’t sleep on the Patriots’ late-round O-linemen.

Hines was a two-year starter at right guard at LSU, can play all three interior spots and has been compared to Shaq Mason. Stueber is a big (6-foot-7, 325 pounds) tackle/guard prospect who is sound in pass protection and was a favorite of Michigan’s coaching staff. He also has a wide-open path to a roster spot with only Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste and Yasir Durant backing up injury-prone starting tackles Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown.

Both rookies were viewed as potential fifth-round picks, and the Patriots got them in the sixth and seventh, respectively. They’ll be players to watch in training camp.

8. Groh was asked an important question after Round 7 concluded: Is the Patriots’ current roster better than the one they ended the 2021 season with? He called that a “complicated question” and gave a meandering reply that included the key line: “That answer has yet to reveal itself.”

“It’s just the team is still such a work in progress right now that it is really difficult (to answer that question),” he said. “We’ve had some needs. We’ve tried to address those needs. We’ve tried to get better. But there’s not a person who’s answering these questions for any team around the league that’s not saying the same thing. So I appreciate the question. It’s just a little difficult to answer right now.”

The 2021 Patriots went 10-7 and were blown out in the first round of the playoffs. They certainly could be a better team this season if young players like Mac Jones and 2021 free agents like Jonnu Smith and Nelson Agholor make strides in Year 2.

But between their high-profile departures (J.C. Jackson, Mason), coaching-staff upheaval, modest batch of free agent additions and much-maligned draft class, it’s hard to argue that they’ve improved this offseason.