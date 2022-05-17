Grant Williams Breaks Down Main Differences Between Bucks, Heat

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics proved they’re capable of winning the 2022 NBA Finals by knocking off last season’s champion.

But in order to reach basketball’s biggest stage, Boston first must take down another Eastern Conference powerhouse.

Sunday’s Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks earned the Celtics a conference finals clash with the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler and company should give Boston a similar level of difficulty as Milwaukee, but the Heat will present different challenges than the ones the Celtics encountered in Round 2.

Grant Williams touched on those differences Monday during an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

“Miami switches a lot more, plays a little bit more zone than Milwaukee does,” Williams told Andrews on “NBA Today.” “They still leave the corners open as much as any other team, so we have to take advantage of those spots. They do a great job of guarding in isolation. They have a lot more physical defenders. We have to take them off the 3-point line because of the shooting they have — Duncan (Robinson), Max (Strus), Gabe Vincent, across the board, Kyle Lowry. Just doing a good job of not only taking away those shooters but also making sure our offense doesn’t beat us like we allowed some in our Milwaukee series.”

Williams and the Celtics will try to get off on the right foot Tuesday night when Boston and Miami kick off their best-of-seven set at FTX Arena. Tipoff for Game 1 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.