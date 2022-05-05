How Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Felt About Pitching Debut At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani expressed how he was looking forward to his mound debut at Fenway Park, and the right-hander certainly made the most of his appearance in a 8-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

“It’s one of my favorite ballparks,” Ohtani said after the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I was looking forward to pitching here and it left a really good impression on me.”

And for good reason.

Ohtani put together his best start of the season (five starts). He handcuffed the Red Sox batting order while recording 11 strikeouts in a scoreless seven innings of work. The 27-year-old phenom threw 81 of his 99 pitches for strikes without allowing a walk.

“I think it was definitely better than my last one,” Ohtani said about his pitching performance, referencing a five-inning start in which he allowed two runs against the Cleveland Indians.

Ohtani’s mound debut was a bit up in the air due to a groin injury. He was scheduled to take the mound Tuesday, which proved to be Boston’s lone win of the three-game set, but was pushed back two days.

Angels manager Joe Maddon hinted that Ohtani knew what was at stake in the contest despite the calendar still indicating May.