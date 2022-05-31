How Danny Woodhead Reacted To U.S. Open Praise From Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — While the New England Patriots prepare for the 2022 NFL season, one former Patriot is hoping to showcase his skills on a different athletic stage.

Earlier this month, Danny Woodhead, a fan-favorite running back for New England from 2010 to 2012, advanced to the final round of qualifying for the 2022 U.S. Open. Woodhead now is just one step away from clinching a spot in a golf major — one that, coincidentally, will be held a short drive from Foxboro at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

That quest has turned Woodhead’s former coach into one of his biggest fans.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he’s “keeping track” of Woodhead’s U.S. Open push and “pulling for” the 37-year-old.

“One more step to get to the U.S. Open,” Belichick said before the Patriots’ latest organized team activities practice.

Woodhead, who played in 45 games and one Super Bowl for the Patriots, sounded floored by Belichick’s praise.

“He remembered me?!?!” Woodhead tweeted. “Love u bill”