How Red Sox No. 1 Pitching Prospect Brayan Bello Fared In Triple-A Debut

Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello dazzled in his Triple-A debut on Wednesday.

Bello is ranked as the No. 1 pitcher in the Red Sox farm system by Sox Prospects and jumped into Baseball America’s top 100 prospects list. Bello lived up to the hype in his 10 starts with the Portland Sea Dogs by recording a 1.60 earned run average along with a 42-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 2/3 innings.

The impressive start to the 2022 season warranted a call-up to Triple-A Worcester, and he did not disappoint. Bello, who turned 23 on Tuesday, baffled the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for six innings, allowing two runs on six hits with a walk and ten strikeouts. He left in line for the win.

The right-hander threw 68% strikes on 94 pitches and worked quickly as he began his Triple-A career with a ridiculous 15 K/9.

He could be trending to a debut in Boston sooner rather than later, where he has some lofty expectations for himself.