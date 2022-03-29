Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Brayan Bello A Cut Above Other Arms In 2022?

The Red Sox added Bello to their 40-man roster back in November to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, which subsequently was cancelled due to the MLB lockout. A major league call-up is within reach.

Scouting report

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Bello’s development is that he’s shown improvement at each step, to the point where he’s beginning to garner national attention. Bello, who turns 23 in May, now features a fastball that sits around 95-97 mph with the potential to reach triple digits, as well as a changeup that’s drawn rave reviews and a slider that could be an above-average offering.

A Red Sox front office official told Peter Gammons last May that Bello had the best changeup they’ve seen since Pedro Martinez — remarkably high praise that borders on jaw-dropping.

Of course, it would be foolish to expect Bello to blossom into the next Pedro, one of the greatest pitchers of all time. But being able to light up the radar gun and pull the string with offspeed stuff makes for a solid foundation off which to build.

“He’s just someone who has been constantly improving year over year, and his looseness and athleticism really stand out on the mound,” Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, told NESN.com last week. “And that’s I think part of why he’s been able to just constantly increase his velocity. It’s such a quick arm. When you’ve got that type of arm strength but you also can add in a couple of secondaries that I think could be potentially above-average to plus, that’s really interesting — you’ve got three pitches now that I think can potentially be 55, 60 (grade) pitches.”

Bello is listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds. Not the biggest frame, obviously, which adds to the uncertainty over whether he’ll remain a starter or ultimately serve as a reliever at the next level.

“He’s pretty skinny right now, and I think that’s kind of what he is. And the delivery does have some issues, too,” Cundall said. “But with three pitches, if he can get that command right, and that’s going to be the big question of his — where does the command go? Because he actually does a pretty good job throwing strikes for someone who throws as hard as he does and is obviously as young as he is. He was 22 years old up at Double-A last year. But the command is still inconsistent.

“He has a lot of trouble throwing arm side. He’s much more comfortable commanding to the glove side. And if he can really just hone in on that command — and not just throwing strikes, but throwing quality strikes — that’s going to be the thing that I think determines his long-term home, whether it be in the bullpen or in the rotation.”