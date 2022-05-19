Rich Eisen Names This Patriots Signing In Top ‘Under-The-Radar’ Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

The consensus opinion on the New England Patriots offseason has been mixed, but for Rich Eisen, they made a top under-the-radar acquisition in the offseason.

On the Wednesday edition of “The Rich Eisen Show,” the NFL analyst discussed his top five under-the-radar acquisitions. The Patriots signed this player to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million on March 29.

“I’m telling you, I’m biased, flat-out biased when it comes to this player, who was one of the most dynamite college players, did not do very well in Cleveland (Browns),” Eisen said. “Get it, understand. Didn’t do all that great, didn’t shine out in New York (Giants) but now he’s coming to New England, and I’m telling you, the Patriots will understand what to do with this guy.

“And he’s going to have, all of a sudden, the old fountain of youth, even though he’s still youthful. Jabrill Peppers is a New England Patriot, and I’m telling you, he’s gonna be terrific in this defense. They’re gonna figure out what to do. He’s gonna make plays. He’s gonna ‘do your job.’ He knows how to do it. Bill (Belichick) loves Michigan players, and that’s not just a (Tom) Brady reference.”

Peppers was signed to help bolster secondary depth for the Patriots. The 26-year-old safety has expressed excitement to play under Bill Belichick and will get a chance to show why he was drafted in the first round in the 2017 NFL Draft.