Jeff Van Gundy Didn’t Seem To Appreciate Grant Williams’ Game 7 Antics

BOSTON — Grant Williams played the jokester one more time Sunday during Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, but ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy didn’t seem to agree with his antics.

Williams joined the Bucks’ huddle between the shoulder of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews during the first half in hopes of gaining some intel into Milwaukee’s plan. Van Gundy insinuated that Williams should have punched for doing so.

“You should be able to pop that guy,” Van Gundy said during the broadcast. “If you’re in the huddle and the guy invades it, he can do this, and I can do whatever I want to.”

ESPN’s Mark Jackson offered some push back to Van Gundy’s point, disagreeing with the sentiment (you can watch the video here).

Many others on social media, however, found Williams’ antics comical.

Williams finished the first half with 11 points (4-for-10 from the field) as the Celtics took a 48-43 lead into the break.