Kendrick Perkins Gives Pep Talk To Celtics Star Jayson Tatum

Kendrick Perkins believes Jayson Tatum has an opportunity to cement his place in NBA history over the next few weeks.

Tatum was instrumental in guiding the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals, averaging over 27 points per game in Boston’s series against the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, Tatum and the C’s are four wins away from reaching the NBA Finals.

Boston probably isn’t going to take basketball’s biggest stage unless Tatum continues to play at an All-NBA level. If the 24-year-old is able to do that, Perkins seemingly believes no one will be able to question Tatum’s status among NBA greats.

“Jayson Tatum, look. You have a chance to have one of the greatest individual runs in NBA history,” Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” “You already gave a spanking to Kevin Durant. You already gave a spanking to the best player in the league in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now, you’re going against the Miami Heat, who is the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference. You get past this and then you go up against a Luka Doncic or a Steph Curry, no one can tell you nothing. And guess what? Somebody in that top 75 greatest players of all time is gonna have to move to the side, my brother. JT, handle your business.”

Tatum will look to take care of business Thursday night when the Celtics try to even their best-of-seven series against the Heat. Tipoff for Game 2 from FTX Arena is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.