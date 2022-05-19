Best Player In Heat-Celtics Series? Patrick Beverley Makes His Case

NESN Logo Sign In

The Heat made a statement in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, and Patrick Beverley believes Miami’s best player did, too.

The top-seeded Heat drew first blood in their best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics. Jimmy Butler was sensational in the opener at FTX Arena, dropping a game-high 41 points on 12-of-19 shooting. It marked Butler’s third offensive outburst of 40 points or more in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Following the first installment of the Celtics-Heat matchup, Beverley was tasked with identifying the best player in the series. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard opted for Butler over Celtics franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum.

“Two-way player who does it on both ends, underrated leader, yes,” Beverley said Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “I know it’s real early and it’s only been one game. Obviously, Boston is going to make adjustments. But after seeing the last series, after seeing this game, man, I feel like he takes his game to another level the bigger the lights is. So, I have to go with Jimmy, for sure.”

Tatum will try to make Beverley reconsider his take Thursday night when the Celtics and the Heat meet for Game 2. Tipoff from South Beach is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.