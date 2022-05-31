Kendrick Perkins Highlights Biggest X-Factor In Celtics-Warriors Series

NESN Logo Sign In

The debate over the best player in the Celtics-Warriors showdown is a two-horse race. It comes down to either Jayson Tatum or Steph Curry.

But what about the biggest X-factor in the NBA Finals?

Kendrick Perkins was among those tasked with answering that question Tuesday morning on ESPN’s “First Take.” The former Boston big man believes that label goes to the Celtics’ longest-tenured player and the heart and soul of the Eastern Conference champs.

“My X-factor of the series and the most important player of the series is Marcus Smart,” Perkins said. “One, when you look at since the Steve Kerr era, Marcus Smart has been the most effective player as far as guarding Steph Curry. So, I’m looking at this Defensive Player of the Year and I’m watching this matchup to see if he’s going to still own this matchup with Steph Curry and be that defensive dog that we know him to be.

“When you look at the Celtics’ offense, we talked about how bad it’s looked as far as closing out games and things to that nature. But when the Celtics are playing their best basketball it’s when Marcus Smart is playing his best basketball offensively. Being that facilitator, being that point guard, being that guy that’s controlling the offense and the tempo and making shots.

“So if Marcus Smart is on and he’s able to be that ‘third option’ to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to make up that big three on a consistent basis, along with causing havoc and locking up Steph Curry or at least containing him where he’s not having those Steph Curry moments, the Boston Celtics are gonna win in great fashion. So I believe Marcus Smart is the most important player in this series.”

For those bettors wondering, Smart has the seventh-shortest odds (38-1) at FanDuel Sportsbook to win Finals MVP.