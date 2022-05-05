Patriots’ Mac Jones Among Top Five Merchandise Movers In NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones’ star status is rising as the New England Patriots quarterback was among the top five merchandise movers in the entire NFL over the last 12 months.

Boardroom released the rankings on Twitter on Thursday morning.

EXCLUSIVE: @TomBrady is No. 1 on the @NFLPA Top 50 Players Sales List.



1?? Brady

2?? Patrick Mahomes

3?? Josh Allen

4?? Joe Burrow

5?? Mac Jones



Either Brady or @PatrickMahomes has topped the quarterly or year-end NFLPA list 12 straight times since 2018.https://t.co/BN12vpUMYS — Boardroom (@boardroom) May 5, 2022

The NFLPA Top 50 Players Sales List is released around this time every year and its purpose is designed to reports the sales of all officially licensed NFL player products. That includes jerseys, merchandise, and any other memorabilia licensed by the NFL Players Association.

Data for the 2022 list was comprised from March 1, 2021 through Feb. 28, 2022, coinciding with Mac Jones’ entry into the NFL and the entirety of his Pro Bowl worthy rookie season. Jones was one of five quarterback’s who were picked in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft to make the list.

Leading Jones inside of the top five on the list were Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Jones appeared at number five on the NFLPA’s previous list that was released in November 2021.