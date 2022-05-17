Marcus Smart Injury: Celtics Offer Update On Game 1 Availability

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will be without the services of guard Marcus Smart during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, according to the team.

Smart entered Tuesday as questionable after suffering a foot sprain during Boston’s Game 7 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The organization ruled out Smart, along with forward Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) nearly three hours before tipoff.

Smart remained in the contest after the Game 7 injury but Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared how the veteran was dealing with soreness the day after.

Smart’s absence is a disappointing one with Heat guard Jimmy Butler on the opposite sideline. Miami ruled out guard Kyle Lowry on Monday as the veteran guard deals with a hamstring injury.

The series opener between the Celtics and Heat is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.