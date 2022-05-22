Marcus Smart Returns To Celtics-Heat Game 3 After Apparent Injury

Smart ignited TD Garden when he returned to the floor

by

UPDATE (10:11 P.M.): Marcus Smart has re-entered the game for the Boston Celtics.

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics were dealt a third-quarter scare with veteran guard Marcus Smart exiting Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals with an apparent lower-body injury.

Smart went to the ground hard during the third quarter with Boston trailing the Miami Heat by double figures. Smart, regarded for his toughness, needed to be helped off the floor and immediately went back to the locker room.

The Celtics did not reveal an update on his status.

