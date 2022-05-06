Patriots Make Obvious Marvel Movie Joke After Drafting Cole Strange

NESN Logo Sign In

A week after their fans grabbed a low-hanging fruit, the Patriots joined in on the fun.

When New England last Thursday took Cole Strange with the 29th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, people aware of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — which is, to say, a lot of people — all made the same joke. And, with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” finally in theaters, the Patriots on Friday promoted their new offensive lineman while referencing the latest MCU offering.

Take a look:

You knew it was coming at some point.

By the way, this writer saw the new “Doctor Strange” flick Thursday night and can tell you… absolutely nothing about it. Don’t want NESN.com getting flack for sharing spoilers about multiversal crossovers.

That said, the movie was decent and fun to look at. If you like Sam Raimi films, you’ll find a lot to like in this movie. Just don’t expect it to make a ton of sense.