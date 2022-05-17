Red Sox Promote Top Pitching Prospect To Triple-A Worcester

Bello posted a 4-2 record with a 1.60 ERA with Portland this season

by

Brayan Bello’s birthday came with a promotion within the the Boston Red Sox minor league system.

Bello, the Red Sox’s top pitching prospect who turned 23 years old on Tuesday, was bumped up from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester in a series of minor league roster moves made by the club.

The promotion is well-deserved for Bello, who had a dominant start to the season with the Sea Dogs. The hard-throwing right-hander posted a 4-2 record with a 1.60 earned run average, which was good for second among pitchers in the Eastern League. Bello was near the top in several statistical categories, including strikeouts as he fanned 42 batters in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

Bello added to his resume earlier this month when he tossed a seven-inning no-hitter and in his outing following that start, Bello took a no-no into the fourth inning as part of stretch in which he recorded 39 consecutive outs without allowing a hit.

Bello, who is scheduled to make his debut for the WooSox when he starts against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday at Polar Park, came into this season ranked as the Red Sox’s No. 5 prospect, per Baseball America. Last year, Boston named Bello the organization’s Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Year after compiling a 7-3 record with a 3.87 ERA while amassing 132 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings between High-A Greenville and Portland.

Bello wasn’t the only player on his way to Worcester, however, as the Red Sox also promoted right-handed pitcher A.J. Politi while optioning southpaw pitcher Kyle Hart and right-handed hurler Darin Gillies down to Portland from Worcester.

More MLB:

Red Sox’s Alex Cora Has ‘No Plans’ To Move Garrett Whitlock Out Of Rotation
New England Patriots guard Cole Strange
Previous Article

How First-Round Pick Cole Strange Looked In First Patriots Practices
Tiger Woods
Next Article

PGA Championship Odds: Tiger Woods Win Would Be Biggest Loss In Sportsbook’s History

Picked For You

Related