Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Trevor Story Drops In Boston’s Batting Order

The Boston Red Sox are going back to basics against an unfamiliar opponent, in the form of the Atlanta Braves, in an effort to end their startling slump.

The lineup changes Boston manager Alex Cora makes for Tuesday’s series-opening matchup with Atlanta hearken back to a more-promising point in the season. The Red Sox on April 20 were 6-5 and had won five out of their previous seven games. Boston fell to the Toronto Blue Jays that night, and Cora subsequently made some big changes to his team’s batting order. The Red Sox’s fortunes since have worsened with the, having gone 4-12 since April 21, including their current five-game skid.

So Cora has reverted to a previous version of the lineup, with third baseman Rafael Devers moving back up to the No. 2 spot in the batting order behind center fielder Kiké Hernández. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez bats third for the first time since April 20, swapping places with shortstop and cleanup hitter Xander Bogaerts. Second baseman Trevor Story bats sixth for the first time since April 20. He had been batting first or second for the past two-plus weeks.

With the Red Sox facing Braves right-handed starting pitcher Kyle Wright, left-handed hitting Franchy Cordero replaces Bobby Dalbec at first base and bats seventh.

Right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. returns to the starting lineup and bats ninth.

Right-handed pitcher Garrett Whitlock starts for Boston. In his three career appearances as a starter, he’s 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA with 18 strikeouts and just two walks in 12 innings pitched.

NESN+ will air Red Sox-Braves in full, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6:30 p.m. First pitch from Truist Park is scheduled for 7:20 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out.