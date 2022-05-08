Red Sox Wrap: Boston Blows Lead In Ninth, Loses To White Sox In Extras

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Chicago White Sox 3-1 in 10 innings on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox drop to 10-18, and the White Sox move to 13-13.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta had a strong outing. The right hander pitched a season-high six innings and gave up zero runs. The Red Sox were in control hanging on to a 1-0 lead heading into the ninth inning, even after manager Alex Cora got ejected from the game. However, Leury Garcia hit a sacrifice fly off Hansel Robles in the top of the ninth inning to bring the tying run home.

The Red Sox had an opportunity in the bottom of the ninth. Christian Vázquez hit a double to center field. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson bobbled the cut off throw, but Jackie Bradley Jr. held at third. Bobby Dalbec and Trevor Story did not pull off the walk-off in the ninth inning.

The White Sox continued to make Boston’s relievers pay heading into extra innings. Jose Abreu’s RBI double gave the White Sox the lead, and they added another run off Matt Barnes. The Red Sox could not respond and are now 0-6 in extra inning games.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pivetta had eight strikeouts in his six-inning outing. Boston’s right hander did not walk any batters Saturday and only gave up five hits.