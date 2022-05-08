CT Sun Wrap: Sabrina Ionescu Out-Duels Alyssa Thomas In Liberty Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun lost to the New York Liberty 81-79 on Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center in their opening game of the 2022 WNBA season.

The Sun dropped to 0-1 with the result, while the Liberty start at 1-0.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The ever-swinging pendulum ultimately landed in New York’s favor.

The teams exchanged runs and leads throughout the contest, but Connecticut ultimately lacked the little boost it needed to outlast New York.

The Sun raced to a seven-point lead after the first quarter, but the Liberty stormed back, outscoring the visitors by 15 points in the second quarter. Sabrina Ionescu led all scorers with 15 of the Liberty’s 38 points at the break.

Alyssa Thomas fueled the Sun early in the second half, dropping 14 points in the third quarter, in which Connecticut outscored 29-20 to take a one-point lead into the final frame.