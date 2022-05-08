CT Sun Wrap: Sabrina Ionescu Out-Duels Alyssa Thomas In Liberty Win

The Connecticut Sun lost to the New York Liberty 81-79 on Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center in their opening game of the 2022 WNBA season.
The Sun dropped to 0-1 with the result, while the Liberty start at 1-0.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The ever-swinging pendulum ultimately landed in New York’s favor.
The teams exchanged runs and leads throughout the contest, but Connecticut ultimately lacked the little boost it needed to outlast New York.
The Sun raced to a seven-point lead after the first quarter, but the Liberty stormed back, outscoring the visitors by 15 points in the second quarter. Sabrina Ionescu led all scorers with 15 of the Liberty’s 38 points at the break.
Alyssa Thomas fueled the Sun early in the second half, dropping 14 points in the third quarter, in which Connecticut outscored 29-20 to take a one-point lead into the final frame.
Having amassed a five-point lead with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, things were looking bright for the Sun. But the Liberty fought back and tied the score 66-66 with 5:38 remaining. The teams would trade baskets and leads for much of the next until Ionescu put New York ahead for good with a three-pointer and a layup inside the final three minutes.
Connecticut tried in vain to reduce the deficit but ultimately failed to do so. Perhaps with the suspended Courtney Williams or DeWanna Bonner, who still is playing overseas, the Sun might have come back to win.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Ionescu, the Liberty point guard, scored 25 points on 10-for-18 shooting, and she also hit three out of six 3-pointers. Connecticut knew the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft would pose a threat, and she fit the bill.
— Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas matched Ionescu’s game-high 25 points and also added seven rebounds and four steals in an impressive all-around effort.
— 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones didn’t shoot or take care of the ball well — as her 6-for-17 field-goal totals and six turnovers attest. However she made her presence felt on the defensive end.
WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of either team winning by five points or fewer at +175, meaning bettors who wagered $100 on such a close game netted $175.
UP NEXT
The Sun host the Los Angeles Sparks next Saturday in their home opener. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN+.