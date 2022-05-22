Red Sox’s Alex Cora Gives Update Regarding J.D. Martinez’s Late Scratch

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez was held out of the exciting fourth and final game of the series against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday after originally being listed on the lineup card.

Manager Alex Cora gave some insight behind the late scratch following the contest.

“He’s doing okay,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Just a tight back so give him today, give him tomorrow and let’s see where he’s at on Tuesday.”

The 34-year-old DH has missed eight games with nagging injuries this season, most of which were centered around a tight hip. He’ll take full advantage of the off day on Monday.

Arroyo opened the scoring in his place with a second-inning solo home run and was held hitless the rest of the way.

The Red Sox will head out to Chicago to begin a three-game set on Tuesday with the White Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET