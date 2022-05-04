Red Sox’s Hirokazu Sawamura Not Surprised By Shohei Ohtani’s Success

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura knew of Shohei Ohtani long before Ohtani became a two-way sensation for the Los Angeles Angels.

Sawamura and Ohtani both hail from Japan and the two went head-to-head in 2013 while playing in a Japanese baseball league, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.

Sawamura and Ohtani faced off again on Tuesday, this time at Fenway Park. Sawamura struck out Ohtani to end the game, but afterward, Sawamura spoke almost in awe of what Ohtani has achieved both on the mound and in the batter’s box.

“Everything he has accomplished and will accomplish, I’ll always have respect for him,” Sawamura told reporters, through an interpreter, following Boston’s 4-0 win, per McWilliams. “Whatever he does, it’s just amazing.”

Ohtani has dazzled in the MLB since coming over to play for the Angels starting in 2018. Ohtani took home American League MVP honors a season ago and is back to starring as a pitcher and a hitter this season. Through 24 games, Ohtani is batting .237 with four home runs and 12 runs batted in while posting a 2-2 record on the mound. In 30 innings pitched, Ohtani has struck out 30 batters.

Ohtani’s all-around effort is certainly impressive and for Sawamura, he thinks Ohtani is capable of sustaining his high level of play going forward.

“He has accomplished a lot, but he’s going to accomplish more,” Sawamura said, per the Eagle Tribune’s Mac Cerullo. “He’s special.”