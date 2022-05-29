Red Sox’s Nick Pivetta, Alex Cora Not Happy With Current Schedule

NESN Logo Sign In

Multiple members of the Boston Red Sox had an uncommon, but fair, gripe with the season after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 12-2 at Fenway Park on Sunday.

“It was an interesting schedule,” Nick Pivetta said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I don’t know who decided to schedule it that way but I would like to think they would maybe take a second guess next time.”

The Red Sox are amid a stretch of playing 10 games in nine days. They also happened to have a 1:35 start Sunday after a day/night doubleheader on Saturday, leaving little time to rest. Due to the lockout delay, the MLB will have to complete a full 162-game schedule in a shorter timeframe than anticipated.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked if he had the team come to the ballpark later than usual in order to build in added rest.

“I mean we’ve been trying to do that for a while,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The schedule doesn’t help. I mean, it’s not an excuse, it’s the reality. Like I said earlier today, if I’m feeling it… I don’t play. Can’t imagine (what the players are feeling).

“Versatility has helped us. We were joking with (Christian) Arroyo before the game, he’s chasing Cal Ripken now, that’s six (games played) in a row.”

Boston will continue their rough schedule on Monday when they take on the Baltimore Orioles for the fifth time in four days at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET