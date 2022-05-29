Red Sox Wrap: Boston Gets Homer Happy In 12-2 Win Over Baltimore

The Red Sox bounced back from Saturday night’s loss with a 12-2 victory against the Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park,
Boston now is 23-25 after the victory, while Baltimore fell to 20-29.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox offense got contributions from all over Sunday, scoring 12 runs off of Baltimore pitching, with six coming by the way of the long ball. Bobby Dalbec, Franchy Cordero, Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo all went deep for Boston — combining for 2,061-feet worth of home runs in the victory.
It was another complete performance from Boston’s offense. All 11 players who came to bat reaching base, with nine of them recording at least one hit. Boston has scored 93 runs over the last 11 games, stretching across three series. This latest double-digit effort was their third in the last week.
Nick Pivetta continued his streak of strong outings, holding Baltimore batters to five hits in six innings pitched, allowing just one earned run. Pivetta was the Red Sox’s best starting pitcher throughout the month of May, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.13 earned run average across six starts. Pivetta has looked comfortable, stretching into triple-digit pitch counts on multiple occasions and showing the competitive fire that Red Sox fans have come to love.
Tanner Houck relieved Pivetta and continued to look like a new pitcher out of the bullpen with his reinvented slider grip. He’s now up to nine straight innings without having given up a run. Houck needed just 14 pitches to record six outs, likely opening him up for more work tomorrow behind Rich Hill.
Phillips Valdez nailed down the final three outs in his return to Boston’s bullpen, but allowed a run to score in his one inning of work.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Pivetta was as solid as they come in May, finishing up the month with a six inning performance where he only surrendered one run, striking out five. His earned run average is below four for the first time in 2022.
— J.D. Martinez may just be the most locked in hitter on the planet. His 2-for-4 performance brought his batting average up to a major league leading .379, .020 points higher than the next closest batter.
— Franchy Cordero had his best game of the season Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in out of the nine slot. He’s now up to four consecutive games with a hit.
