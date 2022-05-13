Rich Hill Travels With Red Sox, Will Start Vs. Rangers On Saturday

NESN Logo Sign In

After more than a week away from the team, the Boston Red Sox are ready to welcome back Rich Hill to the rotation.

Hill traveled with the team for Boston’s three-game series against the Texas Rangers and will get the start Saturday, according to manager Alex Cora, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

“The goal is for him to start tomorrow,” Cora told reporters Friday. “I saw him this morning. He feels great. He’s doing OK. So obviously he gets one day to move around, but we?re pretty confident he’ll be the guy tomorrow.”

Hill was placed on the COVID-19 injured list on May 6, and his last start was on May 5 against the Los Angeles Angels.

There is a chance Josh Winckowski could start Sunday, as he was pulled after two innings in his Wednesday start with Triple-A Worcester. Cora also hinted Sunday could be a bullpen game.

“There?s a chance, but obviously, there?s a lot of moving parts for that to happen,” Cora said. “At the same time, like I said, the first two days will dictate what we do on Sunday.”

Nick Pivetta gets the start Friday night as the Red Sox hope to rebound from their walk-off loss to the Atlanta Braves.