Tom Brady Set To Be ‘Roasted’ In 2023

Tom Brady is no stranger to criticism. He’s so used to it in fact, he’s now signed himself up to be ridiculed by professionals.

According to Variety.com, Brady will be the first subject of a new Netflix comedy series called, “The Greatest Roasts of All Time.”

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won?t get fined,'” Brady told Variety. Brady is expected to stay on to executive produce future roasts alongside the “Roast Master General” Jeff Ross, a man that some may consider the Tom Brady of roasts.

Brady’s roast will be filmed in 2023 following this upcoming football season. No “roasters” have been announced yet. So, perhaps in between his football and broadcasting career, we’ll catch a glimpse at the Super Bowl champions comedy chops.