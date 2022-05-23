Stats Indicate Celtics Should Avoid Daniel Theis If Robert Williams Inactive For Game 4

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have looked to their depth pieces to come through in big spots throughout the NBA playoffs due to various injuries and absences.

But no matter whether Robert Williams III is available for Game 4 against the Miami Heat, the Celtics should not count on giving meaningful minutes to depth big man Daniel Theis. Theis, who had one or two fine performances in Boston’s postseason run, has negatively impacted the Celtics during the Eastern Conference finals.

Theis got the start Saturday with Williams sidelined. Celtics coach Ime Udoka wanted to keep Al Horford in the role he would play if Williams was available.

Well, Heat center Bam Adebayo proceeded to start the game 5-for-6 from the field while scoring 10 of Miami’s first 22 points. Adebayo, who had been largely silent in the prior two games, feasted on Theis to the tune of 21 first-half points.

Sure, Theis wasn’t the lone reason Miami built a 26-point lead in the first half. The Celtics were abysmal on the defensive end, with Jayson Tatum a minus-17 in the opening six minutes, as well. But Theis’ size proved a non-factor while having an impact on Boston’s rotations.

The Celtics’ second-half rally came with Theis on the bench. He played three minutes after halftime.

It proved a small glimpse into the series. Theis has played 36:39 in three games against the Heat and the Celtics have been outscored by 36 points in those minutes. Boston has outscored Miami by 44 points in the 107:21 that Theis has spent on the bench.