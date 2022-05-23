Heat Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA East Finals Game 4 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference finals is set for Monday night at TD Garden.

The top-seeded Heat currently own a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. After dropping Game 2 by 25 points in its own building last Thursday, Miami responded with a gutsy Game 3 win in Boston despite playing half of Saturday night’s contest without Jimmy Butler.

The Celtics are a 7-point favorite and a -310 moneyline bet at DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 4. The point total is set at 206.

Here is all of the viewing information for Monday night’s Heat-Celtics matchup:

When: Monday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN