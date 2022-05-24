This Patriots Summer Standout Could Have Key Role On 2022 Team

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Before the fifth practice of last year’s Patriots training camp, Bill Belichick raved about one of the less heralded members of the team’s blockbuster free agent class: linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

“Raekwon’s done a real good job,” the New England head coach said on Aug. 2. “I’ve been very impressed with his intelligence, his work ethic. He’s locked in every day. He works extremely hard both on and off the field. Does a great job of trying to get it just the way that it’s supposed to be, the way he’s been taught. He takes all that very seriously and handles a lot of responsibility in there.”

McMillan, it seemed, had put himself in strong contention for a roster spot after coming over from the Las Vegas Raiders months earlier. He’d made several standout plays during the opening week of camp and had prior experience in a Patriots-type defense after playing for Brian Flores in Miami. Belichick, who’d targeted McMillan in the 2017 NFL Draft but failed to land him, clearly liked what he was seeing from the former Ohio State standout.

But one day later, McMillan’s season was over. He tore his ACL while covering a punt in practice, landing him on season-ending injured reserve and initiating a months-long recovery process.

Now, that process is nearly complete. McMillan, in his own words, is “pretty much full go.” And he looks poised to compete for a prominent role in New England’s new-look linebacking corps.

When the Patriots took the field Monday for Day 1 of organized team activities, the 26-year-old joined veteran holdover Ja’Whaun Bentley on the team’s top defensive unit, manning one inside linebacker spot.

It’ll be months before any starting jobs are decided — Belichick always stresses that spring practices are a time for teaching, not evaluation — but McMillan clearly is a strong candidate for one.