Will Bruce Cassidy Put David Pastrnak On Top Line In Bruins-Hurricanes Game 6?

Bruce Cassidy put David Pastrnak back on the top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron at the end of the Bruins-Hurricanes Game 2 in order to help generate some offense for Boston, resulting in the trio becoming a mainstay for wins in Games 3 and 4 against Carolina.

But after a Game 5 loss that put the Bruins on the brink of elimination from the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Cassidy once again switched up his lines at Thursday’s morning skate and has Pastrnak on the second line with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula.

With a win-or-go-home situation in front of them, Cassidy was asked if we’d see Pastrnak move up a line during the game.

“The game dictates that. I think there’s certainly opportunities. Game 3 they came together, Marchand scored a bit and they found their mojo a little bit,” Cassidy told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena. “But it also bleeds into the power play for them, it really helped, and some faceoff plays. We know what they’re capable of and certainly, there’ll be moments we may have to go to that.

“But it does take away from the other lines, so we have to be mindful of that too. But yes, I’m sure you’ll see them out there from time to time and the game will dictate that. Hopefully everyone’s going and we don’t have to do that stuff. It becomes real situational in those cases but we’ll see how it goes.”

It will be important for the Bruins to not play from behind against a tough Carolina team as they try to extend their season and force a Game 7.

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.