White Sox Speak Out After Josh Donaldson Makes ‘Racist’ Comment

Josh Donaldson now finds himself in hot water in wake of a heated scene at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Benches cleared in the fifth inning of the White Sox-Yankees matinee matchup after Donaldson went nose-to-nose with Chicago catcher Yasmani Grandal. Sox shortstop Tim Anderson quickly entered the fray and needed to be restrained by his teammates.

Following New York’s 7-5 win, Anderson revealed he took offense to a comment made to him by Donaldson earlier in the game. The Yankees third baseman referred to Anderson, who is Black, as “Jackie,” a nod to Major League Baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson.

“He just made a disrespectful comment,” Anderson told reporters, per ESPN. “Basically he was trying to call me Jackie Robinson. ‘What’s up, Jackie?’ I don’t play like that. I don’t really play at all. I wasn’t really going to bother nobody today, but he made the comment and you know it was disrespectful and I don’t think it was called for. It was unnecessary.”

White Sox manager Tony La Russa attached a much more straightforward label to what Donaldson said to Anderson.

“He made a racist comment, Donaldson, and that’s all I’m going to say. That’s as strong as it gets,” La Russa told reporters.

Donaldson claims the comment was inspired by a 2019 Sports Illustrated interview in which Anderson explained how he felt like “today’s Jackie Robinson” in the big leagues. The 36-year-old insisted there was no racist intent behind what he said to Anderson and claimed the two have “joked around” about it in the past.