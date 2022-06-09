Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Among Celebrities In Attendance For Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The brightest lights the NBA has to offer has brought the stars to TD Garden.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick headlined a long list of celebrities in attendance as the Boston Celtics hosted the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Those two were joined by a star-studded cast including rappers Nelly and Jadakiss, TV personality Guy Fieri, former Celtics Paul Pierce, Antoine Walker, Bill Walton and Eddie House, NBA veteran John Wall, Patriots players James White, Adrian Phillips, Damien Harris, Davon Godchaux and Byron Cowart as well as former Patriot Dont’a Hightower along with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, Ime Udoka’s fiancée, Nia Long, and others, according to a release from the NBA.

Nelly, who is set to perform the halftime show at TD Garden, was sitting court side in his Celtics green.

It certainly is a worthy event to attend as the Celtics and Warriors each look to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.